Nick Jonas Praises 'The White Tiger', Calls Wife Priyanka's Acting 'exceptional'

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to take the streaming space by storm with her upcoming project The White Tiger where she will be seen sharing screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao. Much before the release of the Netflix film, the actress received appreciation from her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas shared a video on his Instagram story which seems to be from the private screening of The White Tiger where he praised his wife’s work and called it “exceptional.”

Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger

In the Instagram story, Nick Jonas shared a video from the film screening in his private theatre and was all praise for Priyanka's performance. In the video, Nick shared a glimpse of the film and called it 'unreal'. He captioned the post and wrote, “Get Ready!! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it." He also then turned the camera towards him and gave the film big thumbs up.

Meanwhile, the actress who was shooting for her next film Text For You in the UK has finally wrapped up the schedule. The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, The White Tiger is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the name, which was published in 2008. The novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ramin Brahmani, who has also directed the movie. The movie is slated to release on Netflix on January 22. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has produced numerous ventures in the last few years, is one of the producers of the movie. Priyanka had shared the first looks of the film in October. She had called Adarsh Gourav as one of the best newcomers she had worked with and the trailer proves it. She had then written, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. "

