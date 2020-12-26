Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Share season greetings With A Loved-up Photo

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Christmas 2020. She took to social media and shared a loved-up picture with her husband, Nick Jonas and their pet dog Diana on the photo-sharing platform. Besides sharing their location as London, UK, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the greetings in the caption. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares season greetings with an adorable family photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared season greetings through her official handle on December 25, 2020, Friday. The actor dropped a family photo alongside the singer and her husband Nick Jonas, and their pet Diana. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are posing for their adorable picture in casual outfits. The former of the duo has also sported a Santa cap. She has accessorised her outfit with golden statement earrings and has applied a red-shaded lipstick for a complete look. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has donned a black jacket, and their pet dog is also visible in winter clothes.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “Perfectâ¤ï¸. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year” and tagged the official handles of Nick Jonas and Diaries of Diana.

She also added them in their Christmas 2020 picture on Instagram. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s Christmas 2020 post on the photo-sharing platform below:

Responses to Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas received more than 1.1 million likes and over 3,200 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the couple have responded to their greetings. They took to the comment section and wished Merry Christmas 2020 to everyone. Here are some of the responses to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s photo that you must check out right away:

