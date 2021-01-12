Priyanka Chopra Cheers Nick Jonas On His Rumoured Casting In 'Jersey Boys' Musical

Priyanka Chopra is extremely proud of her hubby Nick Jonas. In her recent Instagram story, the former Miss World cheered for her husband as he is expected to be cast in a critically acclaimed musical titled Jersey Boys. The news of Jonas’ casting instantly went viral but confirmation is yet to reported. Find out more details about this story below.

PC cheers for Nick as he is expected to star in ‘Jersey Boys’ musical

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of Hollywood’s star couples. Both the A-listers are busy round the clock working on their individual careers. While Priyanka is busy shooting and producing new projects, Nick Jonas is currently focused on his acting career and producing new music with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Picture, Lara Bhupathi Says 'I Remember This Girl'

But even with their tight schedules, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas find time for each other and appreciate each other’s achievements. No wonder, with each new post, the couple sets new #couplegoals on social media. Recently, Priyanka Chopra once again proved her love for Nick Jonas and reposting a picture of Nick’s rumoured new project.

According to a report by Deadline, Nick Jonas is in talks to star in the streaming event of Jersey Boys musical. The musical has won a Tony Award and hence it could be a new shining in Nick Jonas’ acting career. Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King will be producing the event. Nick Jonas is expected to portray legendary Four Seasons front-man Frankie Valli in the musical.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Hurdles In Her Marriage, Cultural Differences & Age Gap

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the media portal’s report. Along with the screen shot she also wrote, “Wohhoo let’s get it!! @nickjonas”. PC’s Instagram story is expected to add more hype to this rumoured casting of her husband in the Tony award-winning musical. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story here.

But Priyanka Chopra is not the only one who roots for her significant other. Back in October 2020, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared the cover page of Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished. He also wrote, “So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra quick question... can I please get a signed copy ðŸ˜ everyone go pre order my wife’s beautiful memoir now!”. Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram post here.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Hails Kamala Harris' Magazine Cover: 'Positive Example Of Leadership'

Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Send Out Christmas Cards Featuring Their Pets & Car Ride

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.