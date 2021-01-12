Nick Jonas In Talks To Play Frankie Valli In Award-winning Broadway Musical: Reports

Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas is all set for his next acting project. According to a US based entertainment portal Deadline, the 28-year-old pop star is in talks to play US singer Frankie Valli in the streaming version of Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys. The event will be produced by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Graham King and the original Broadway producers the Dodgers, with Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio.

Nick Jonas in talks to star as Frankie Valli

According to the international portal, the Sucker singer will sing the song catalog that Valli and the Four Seasons built up in a show. The song traces his origins from Newark to the top of the charts in the ’60s. Further details bout the project and the star cast have been kept under the wraps. Nick Jonas is part of the hitmaking Jonas Brothers, who’ve earned three consecutive No. 1 albums. Sometime back, the singer shared a video in which he recalled his 'Happiness Begins' tour.

The Jonas brothers visited a number of cities performing their latest hits. He along with his brothers were seen having a great time on stage in the video shared by the singer. Fans too mentioned that they missed the tour and expressed how much they missed them. The Jonas Brothers have been on tour for a long time until things came to a halt with the pandemic. This resulted in a number of shows and concerts being canceled or postponed. Thus reminiscing about the same, Nick Jonas shared the video from the Tour in 2019 the singer expressed how delighted he was to be on stage with his brother in the caption.

Meanwhile, the singer on the work front, will next star in a guest appearance in Text For You alongside wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He is also returning as a coach on The Voice. He will also star alongside Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking.

