Shooting For 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Was Massive And Exhilarating', Admits Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is a part of the fourth version of Jumanji: The Next Level which released on December 13, 2019. Along with him, the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman in several roles. In the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise, Nick essayed the character of a Young Alex, who initially gets lost at the start of the game.

Jumanji Premiere:

Golden Globe nominee, Nick Jonas, mentioned in an interview that the process of shooting for the film was exhilarating. He also said the action and comedy scenes of the film is a brilliant combination and promises to leave the audience enthralled. Nick Jonas especially felt more involved with film after he reached the location in Hawaii, which was massive. The Kingdom and Scream Queens actor said that the scale of the film’s shoot was electric and massive. The final outcome will only be better.

Further, talking about his role in the film, Nick Jonas said that he plays a pilot in the film. He has his fears, which in the course of the adventure, will only increase. He also mentions that in the film, the character will face the fears and the co-actors help him in coming out of it. He mentions how the characters help each other grow in the film.

