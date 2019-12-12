Dwayne Johnson Kisses Lauren Hashian At The World Premiere Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is all set for the release of his upcoming action-comedy flick, and the latest instalment to the Jumanji franchise. The movie will be released on December 13, 2019, and will feature Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart in the lead roles. The Rock was recently seen at the world premiere of the movie, with his wife Lauren Hashian. Read on to know more about the couple’s chemistry.

Dwayne and Lauren's chemistry

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson have been together for 12 years now and married for over three months. The couple has two children together, Tiana Gia Johnson and Jasmine Johnson. At the Hollywood premiere of the movie, the couple were seen sporting shiny outfits, and fans felt that the couple are still in the honeymoon phase. The couple was seen brimming with happiness with their arms wrapped around each other. At the event, The Rock kissed his wife on her cheek, giving the fans some major couple goals.

Dwayne Johnson, at the red carpet, was seen in a sliver shine suit, with golden floral pattern on it. Underneath was a white crisp shirt, and he donned a pair of black shoes to complete his look. His wife, Lauren was seen wearing a luscious red jumpsuit, with a metallic texture. The Rock took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo from the function. Within eight hours of the post, it garnered over 16 lakh likes from the fans. The caption on the photo read that it is a night of love and things that shine. He praised his wife saying that she is the one who holds his life together. Here is the post:

About the movie

Dwayne Johnson is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Jumanji: The Next Level. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, and it is penned by Jake Kasdan and Jeff Pinkner. Fans of the franchise are all set to watch this movie in the theatres. The approximate budget of the movie is said to be around $125 million.

