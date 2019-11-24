Body Modification Claim On Parineeti & Priyanka Chopra's 'Frozen 2' Video Triggers Debate

Disney roped in real-life sisters Priyanka Chorpa Jonas and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Elsa and Anna in the Hindi-dubbed version of its much-awaited film "Frozen 2". Fashion critic and an anonymous Instagram account 'Diet Sabya' took a dig at the makers of Frozen 2 for setting unrealistic body standards in their 'Frozen 2' promotional video featuring Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. The video shows their "shrunk waistlines" which hasn't gone down well with the fans. Watch the video below.

Many fans were disappointed and outraged with the video. One user wrote: "Yes that’s what I thought. Look at those waistlines. This is heights. Sad. These sisters don't seem to walk the talk." The other commented: "Wtaf!? So much for empowering young girls and telling them they don't need a man's approval. 🙄 Ridiculous." The other said, "Lol the more you look at it the more weird it is. Both these women have beautiful bodies that don't require any photoshop but unrealistic beauty standard creators." The other wrote: "It’s actually true. Look at the video Priyanka posted on her Instagram in which she’s wearing the same dress and her waist doesn’t look anything like this! I mean these women are gorgeous anyway, why make them look any different using photoshop!! Smh."

NETIZENS REACT

FROZEN 2

The project marks Priyanka and Parineeti's first film collaboration. Priyanka said she deeply connects with the "strongly-opinionated" Elsa and voicing for "Frozen 2" is a wonderful opportunity. "My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever," the actor said in a statement.

Parineeti said "Frozen" is her favourite animation film and voicing for it with Priyanka is like a cherry on the cake. "You don’'t need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess. I absolutely loved the first film, it's my favourite animation film but never thought that I'd get to voice Anna. But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I've been cast in a film about sisters with my real life sister.

The film is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The original voice cast features Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. "Frozen 2" hit the theatres in India November 22, 2019.

