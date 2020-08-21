Nick Jonas Shares A Monochrome 'Kingdom' Pic, Asks Fans An Interesting Question

Nick Jonas recently shared a snap from his new Netflix show Kingdom on Instagram. The post featured a black and white shot of Nick's character from the show - Nathaniel Kulina. He also asked all of his fans an interesting question in his caption. Take a look at his post in the article below.

Nick Jonas' Kingdom

Nick Jonas recently shared a monochrome snap from his new series Kingdom. The singer can be seen boxing and is sporting a hoodie with a cap and headphones. There are a few people visible in the background but they have been blurred out.

The singer put up a question as his caption for the post. The caption read - "So... who’s watching KINGDOM right now for the first time on @netflix?" (sic). An interesting fact about his show Kingdom, is that it premiered back in 2014 and ran till 2017. Recently, Netflix announced that the show will be available for streaming worldwide on June 22, 2020. Since the show's renewal, Kingdom has been gaining a lot of traction from its fans worldwide who are watching the show for the first time.

Many celebrities have commented on the post. Most of the celebs left uplifting comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Nick Jonas' Instagram

Many fans also commented on his post. Many said that they have been watching the show by writing "me" in the comment section. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Nick Jonas' Instagram

Kingdom is a show created by Byron Balasco. Apart from Nick Jonas, the show features Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez, Matt Lauria, Jonathan Tucker and Joanna Going. The show's plot revolves around a gym and the owners of the gym. Nick is playing the role of Nathaniel Kulina, also known as Nate in the show. He is the younger son of the couple who owns the gym in the show. Nate is also an aspiring fighter but has to be benched after an attack. Nick's character is also a closeted gay man who comes out to his brother.

Promo Pic Credit: Nick Jonas' Instagram

