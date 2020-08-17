Joe Jonas' Birthday: Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas Share Heartfelt Posts To Wish The Singer

Singer Joe Jonas, who turned a year older on August 15, received beautiful wishes from his family and friends. The singer who became a proud father this month was blessed with some beautiful wishes from his brother Nick and wife Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones actress shared a monochrome throwback picture on her husband’s birthday while Nick shared a hilarious video of the birthday boy.

Birthday greetings for Joe Jonas

Sophie and Joe made it to the headlines this month after the adorable couple welcomed a baby girl whom they named Willa. To extend her wishes on the special day, Sophie shared a throwback monochrome picture where the two can be seen striking a pose. While captioning the post, Sophie wrote, “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a humorous throwback video on Instagram which seems to be from their concerts. In the video, the birthday boy can be seen funnily grooving on a song with some crazy expressions. Nick also shared a picture where the two dapper brothers can be seen leaving the hearts to flutter with their formal ensemble. While penning his wishes for his dear brother, Nick wrote that Joe is the funniest person he knows and he loves celebrating his brother. At last, Nick confessed that he feels fortunate and lucky enough to have Joe as his brother.

The couple reportedly welcomed the baby last week but chose to keep intricate details under the wraps. As Joe and Sophie welcome baby Willa, fans of Game of Thrones were quick to share that the baby girl's name has a connection to the show. Ardent fans of Game of Thrones reportedly dug deep into the archives of the series and found a character by the same name. A character by the name Willa features in the series and fans are evidently happy about it as they are sharing this little connection between the two on social media. There were two characters with the same name which featured in Game of Thrones, one of them was a wildling which featured in two episodes of season five.

