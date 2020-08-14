Nick Jonas Fans Wonder Why #FreeNickJonas Is Trending, Check Hilarious Memes

Nick Jonas has been trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets by users who have been using #FreeNickJonas to speak their mind. People have been confused over the hashtag and are questioning its motive. Several people and fans of the celebrity have been confused as they want to know the reason for the hashtag. Several assumptions too have surfaced on Twitter by users who are trying to decipher the meaning or the motive for the tweet. However, people have also begun to make hilarious memes and one-liners about the trend. The tweets are growing rapidly and yet people have no clue about the origin of #FreeNickJonas.

#FreeNickJonas trends on Twitter as fans get confused

After a bunch of tweets, people finally began to come up with theories about #FreeNickJonas. People have been mentioning that perhaps the Free Nick Jonas hashtag is just like the “Binod” trend that just came and went by without reason. There is no specific reason for the tweet as the tweet has just been randomly mentioned by a user. Such assumptions have surfaced on Twitter which have provided some closure on the matter. Some fans have reported that perhaps the only reason #FreeNickJonas is trending is due to the fact that many people are asking “why is it trending”. Twitter users agreed to this point and have since then come up with more theories about it.

Is #FreeNickJonas the new #Binod ??? lag toh vaise hi raha hai — Gme (@IamGme) August 14, 2020

Everyone is like why is #FreeNickJonas trending blah blah. Because you’re tweeting about it doofuses. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) August 13, 2020

Maybe he is not in a mood to #FreeNickJonas pic.twitter.com/oVZU6vyxgu — AKASH GUPTA 🇮🇳 (@memekaaash) August 13, 2020

#FreeNickJonas from whom and why...... — Prince Tiwari (@Prince___112) August 13, 2020

#FreeNickJonas Air india A-7714 Flight is ready to Take Off Sawari apne saman ki khud zimeedar hai pic.twitter.com/32nMz4XeHN — Youtuber Rohit Oberoi (@rohit1421) August 13, 2020

A number of memes and hilarious jokes have been made about #FreeNickJonas. Some people have already begun to neglect the main reason for #FreeNickJonas and are now rather focusing on creating some hilarious memes through it. Thus the trend of #FreeNickJonas grows as the tweets have been made one after another. At the time of this writing, #FreeNickJonas had crossed over 3,500 tweets and was still on the rise. The reason for this trend has not been mentioned nor addressed firmly by any user and thus it remains unknown as to what or who sparked this trend. Along with a number of other trends, #FreeNickJonas has been in the top 4 trends on Twitter currently.

