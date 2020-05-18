Nick Jonas Reveals His Special Connection With Popular Animated Film 'Ferdinand'

Nick Jonas has acted in many films as well as voiced some songs for many big screen creations. Out of them all Nick Jonas’ participation in Ferdinand stands out. The singer has voiced the titular track Home for the film that released back in 2017. Out of the many songs that the singer has sung, this is especially close to his heart as per one of his interviews in the past. Mostly because of the lyrics of the song. Read on about Nick Jonas’ special connection to Ferdinand film’s song Home.

Nick Jonas’ special message behind the song Home from Ferdinand

In an interview video regarding the song in the film Ferdinand, Nick Jonas revealed that the song has a special meaning to him as well. Nick Jonas connects to the character in the film. He said in the video, “I hope after listening to Home people come away with a lot of different emotions, a mixed bag. When I listen to the song Home, I am nostalgic about my younger days, I think about my family, I remember about myself as a young kid in New Jersey, growing up listening to the BGs. The road trips with my brothers to the countryside. First nights out and experiences around the world. And I also think about the happy places for me, which is different for everyone. When you look around yourself and everything makes you feel that this is home, I feel accepted and loved and I think that is the message of Ferdinand." He feels that the Ferdinand is authentic to himself and everyone should be similar to the character.

Here is the past interview in which Nick Jonas spoke about his love for the ‘nostalgic’ song Home

Nick Jonas’ song has a lyrical video which was loved by fans as per the comments. The video has over 67 lakh views and thousands of comments. Many fans could relate to the lyrics in the video which spoke about everyone’s happy places, be it a human or an animal. The movie was also a hit back when it released as per Box Office reports. The main character Ferdinand in the film was voiced by John Cena. Kate McKinnon was also a part of the film.

Watch the fan loved the animated video of Home from the film Ferdinand

