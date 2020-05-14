Apart From Singing, Nick Jonas Also Earns Profit Through These Ventures

The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities of Hollywood. The Sucker singer always manages to make head turns by his fabulous style game. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times. However, do you know that apart from singing, the pop star has some other ventures as well? Read on to know all about them-

Apart from singing, Nick Jonas’ other businesses include the following-

Nick Jonas, the famous celebrity, also has his own tequila brand. The 26-year-old pop singer of the Jonas Brothers fame also entered into business with John Varvatos and Stoli Group, to launch Villa One. Posting a black and white Instagram album with John this Wednesday, Nick unveiled the brand's hashtag: 'Here's to #LifeAsItShouldBe!'

'Over the past couple years, @JohnVarvatos and I have really enjoyed bonding over our love for tequila and we could not be more excited to introduce you to @VillaOne our ultra-premium tequila handcrafted by Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes,' he wrote.

Can you guess how many tequilas we tasted to get Villa One JUST right? #VillaOne #LifeAsItShouldBe pic.twitter.com/grRdlpw4pQ — Villa One (@villaone) January 1, 2020

The Love Bug singer wrote, 'Unlike other Tequilas, #VillaOne uses 100% blue weber agave from both the highland and the lowland regions of Jalisco giving unique character and a distinctively smooth finish. We're incredibly proud of this product we've worked so hard on and hope you guys love it too,'

Other business ventures of the singer

Nick Jonas released his shoe collection 1410 in collaboration with versatile sneaker company Creative Recreation in the year 2017.

In 2018, Nick Jonas launched a spring clothing line with John Varvatos, labelled as JV x NJ. Later in the year, the two of them released a fragrance with the name JV x NJ.

Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra on December 2, 2018. The American singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas broke millions of hearts with his lovely marriage news. Nick and Priyanka’s followers and fans perceived the wedding as an extravagant event at Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick Jonas had two separate ceremonies to honour and fulfil their respective customs and culture.

According to another report, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shifted to her new house after their grand marriage. Their new home is located in Beverly Hills, California. The bungalow is said to cost around ₹6.50 million or ₹48 crores. As per reports, Nick Jonas’s total net worth is estimated to be $25 million or ₹171 crores. His prime earning and income source is from his career as a singer and songwriter. Nick Jonas has also been a part of several movies, TV series and TV reality shows.

