Nick Jonas’s Social Media Feed Was Full Of THESE Updates In The Week That Went By

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin. Today they are popular as The Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick has around 29.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. The singer never fails to keep his fans entertained. Here is the recap of the social media activities that Nick posted in the past week-

Also Read | Nick Jonas Has Cute Mother's Day Wish For Mom & Madhu Chopra; Watch Duo's Goofy Dance

Nick Jonas’s social media posts in the past week

Nick Jonas’s week started by giving a shoutout to all the incredible mothers while sending them love and hoping for their safety and good health. After Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming video with both her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas also shared a cute message for the ladies. The actor-singer posted a throwback video of the two goofily dancing together while trying to replicate an electronic dancer. The Jumanji star wrote how they were ‘getting their groove on’. Nick also posted other pictures from his wedding, walking down the aisle with his mother and another of Jonas Sr and Chopra Sr posing together. He wrote that he felt ‘grateful’ to have an ‘incredible’ mother and mother-in-law.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Releases New Songs By Jonas Brothers Titled ‘X’ And '5 More Minutes'; Watch

Nick Jonas also kept on giving a constant reminder of his upcoming song and promoting it. Nick Jonas posted several posts of his upcoming song release X and 5 More Minutes. Nick Jonas recently took to social media to announce to his fans that they have now officially released their new song, X. After teasing his fans, a couple of days ago with an Instagram post, the singer announced that they can now tune into his music on the internet. Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures that featured both the posters of X and 5 More Minutes. Throughout the week Nick has been posting about the song.

Also Read | Nick Jonas’ Hilarious TikTok Videos That Will Surely Make You Go ROFL

Nick Jonas also posted a photo expressing his newfound passion for Latte art. He also announced about his upcoming episode of The Voice. His caption read, “Found a new passion for Latte art recently. Not everyone is as excited about it as I am, but that's okay because there's a brand new episode of @nbcthevoice tonight!! #TeamNick #TeamLatteArt #TheVoice”.

Also Read | Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Fans Suggest The Remake Of Some Classics With Fan Edits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.