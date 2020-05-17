Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Gorgeous Debut At Cannes With Husband Nick Jonas

Since coronavirus pandemic has created havoc all across the globe, several prominent events have been postponed. With the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival being postponed this year due to the virus several Bollywood stars are sharing their memories of the events with throwback pictures. A global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas just shared the most amazing of her memories from last year's Cannes festival which is full of glamour. Last year was when the global star first stepped on to the red carpet of the iconic Cannes Film Festival with her husband Nick Jonas and the bridal glow from her recent marriage in December was still around.

Priyanka Chopra recalls her Cannes debut

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram page where the actress showcased her six different avatars during the festival and all of them were grabbing eyeballs at the red carpet. Adding all her best clicks from the time into a video, Priyanka has now reminisced her first Cannes and boy are we missing the festival as well. She said that she missed attending the film festival this year. In a short clip shared by her, we can see some of her Cannes 2019 moments, on the red carpet and otherwise. Her husband Nick Jonas also features in the video at various points in time. The couple had slayed away in style at the event with their presence.

For her first appearance, she wore a glittery ombre gown by international designer Roberto Cavalli and teamed it up with a pair of giant silver earrings by Chopard. Her next appearance was in a Georges Hoebieka bridal tulle gown that she matched with Nick’s white suit. While sharing the clip of her memories on Instagram, PC wrote, “This time last year. My first Cannes. ❤️ @nickjonas” (sic)

The news of Cannes cancellation this year was reportedly confirmed by the Festival director of the event, Thierry Frémaux who opened up about the same to a local media outlet. He reportedly said that under the circumstances, a physical edition of Cannes 2020 is hard to envisage. From India, the celebrities that ace the red carpet with their presence are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Last year, television actor Hina Khan also walked the prestigious red carpet to represent her film.

