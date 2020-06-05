Nick Jonas Starrers That Do Not Feature 'The Jonas Brothers'

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Together with his brothers Joe and Kevin, Nick has a popular band named the Jonas Brothers. Apart from music, the trio have also featured in movies together like Camp Rock series or the latest Chasing Happiness. However, there are movies in which Nick Jonas has featured without his brothers. Below is the list-

Nick Jonas’s movies that do not feature 'The Jonas Brothers'

Careful What You Wish For (2015)

Careful What You Wish For is an Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas, Kiki Harris, and David Sherrill in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a guy, who gets more than what he bargained for after entering into an affair with the wife of an investment banker. Soon, a suspicious death and substantial life insurance policy embroil him in a scandal.

Goat (2016)

Goat is an Andrew Neel directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas, Ben Schnetzer, and Gus Halper as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a 19-year-old, who is reeling from a terrifying assault. He enrolls into college with his brother and pledges the same fraternity. What happens there in the name of "brotherhood" tests him and his loyalty to his brother in brutal ways.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a Jake Kasdan directorial. The movie casts Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around four teenagers who are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game.

Midway (2019)

Midway is a Roland Emmerich directorial. The movie casts Nick Jonas, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, and Woody Harrelson as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Jumanji: The Next Level is a Jake Kasdan directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the gang that is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game which is Jumanji.

