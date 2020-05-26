Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cannot Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other In This Throwback Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in both the Hollywood and the Indian film industry. Nick and Priyanka’s love affair started in 2018 and a few months later, the two tied the knot securing their love forever. Here’s a throwback video of this adorable couple that will leave fans in awe-

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s throwback video

In this video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen setting Nick Jonas’s hair at a public event. Nick and Priyanka seemed to be engrossed into having a goofy discussion as the two end up laughing and hugging each other by the end of it. Nick Jonas is seen wearing a tuxedo. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing a black coloured backless, and halter neck dress. She has tied her hair in a messy bun with a few strands of hair loose on the face. She has opted for dangler earrings, opted for nude makeup and glittery eyes.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever received. The Desi Girl has not only achieved huge success in Bollywood, but has also made the country proud by making a mark in Hollywood too. A few years after she stepped into the Hollywood industry, she met Nick Jonas. The two have often opened up about their love story during various interviews, where they have revealed that the two met through a friend and were reportedly on ‘texting only’ term for a few months, while both their careers were taking them different places.

A few months into heavy texting, the two finally decided to give their relationship a shot and only a few months into dating, the couple were engaged. The singer tied the knot to the international superstar, Priyanka Chopra on December 1, 2018. Their wedding was a grand affair. They had the wedding planned in India and had a hindu ritual wedding as well as a white wedding. Recently, the couple celebrated their first year marriage anniversary.

