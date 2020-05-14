Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, which caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, know together known as the Jonas Brothers. Later, Nick Jonas went ahead to release singles as a solo artist.

Along with being one of the best singers in America and a versatile actor, Nick Jonas is also known for his down-to-earth and interactive nature. Nick has always been one of those celebrities who loves going candid and entertaining his fans. Recently, Nick Jonas reacted to a toddler being a fan of The Jonas Brothers, and it was priceless. Read ahead to know more-

Nick Jonas’ priceless reaction to a toddler being a Jonas Brothers’ fan

Recently, a fan took to Twitter to post a video of a toddler who is a Jonas Brothers fan. In the video, whenever the baby starts to cry, his parents play a Jonas Brothers song and that makes the baby stop crying. The fan posted the video with the caption, “Hey, @jonasbrothers! Have you seen this?”. Paying complete attention to the post, Nick Jonas reposted the tweet, with the caption, “This is incredible”.

Nick Jonas is a huge internet sensation today. From replying to fans to posting goofy pictures, from making hilarious TikTok videos to posting adorable pictures with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas has done it all. Nick Jonas has 29.9 million followers on his official Instagram handle, and Nick sure knows how to keep them all entertained.

