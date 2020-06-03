Nick Jonas’ Lowest Rated Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes; See List Here

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin.

Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. He has made a huge name for himself in the music industry. However, his journey in the acting industry has not been that smooth. Here are the lowest-rated Hollywood movies that Nick Jonas has been a part of, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Check Out Nick Jonas' Adorable 'appreciation' Posts For Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas’ lowest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Careful What You Wish For (2015)

Careful What You Wish For is an Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas, Kiki Harris, and David Sherrill in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a guy, who gets more than he bargained for after entering into an affair with the wife of an investment banker. Soon, a suspicious death and substantial life insurance policy embroil him in a scandal. The movie has received a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | When Nick Jonas Made Fun Of Brother Joe Jonas' Struggles With Siri; WATCH

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience is a Bruce Hendricks directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience is a 3D concert movie of the 2008 Jonas Brothers "Burning Up" concert tour, as well as documentary footage on the lives of the three brothers. The movie has received a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Nick Jonas’s Social Media Feed Was Full Of THESE Updates In The Week That Went By

Ugly Dolls (2019)

Ugly Dolls is a Kelly Asbury directorial. It is an animated movie wherein Nick Jonas has lent his voice for the character of Lou. The plot of the film revolves around an animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most. Many other celebrities like Bebe Rexha and Kelly Clarkson have also lent their voice for many characters in the movie. The movie has received a 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cannot Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other In This Throwback Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.