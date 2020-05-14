Nick Jonas’ Hilarious TikTok Videos That Will Surely Make You Go ROFL

Nick Jonas is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick started his career by being a part of The Jonas Brother's band. Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick has around 29.9 million followers on his official Instagram account. The singer never fails to keep his fans entertained and is often spotted posting hilarious TikTok videos. Read ahead to know more:

Nick Jonas’s hilarious TikTok videos

The Jonas Brothers are not only great band partners but also TikTok partners. All the three brothers can be seen in this funny TikTok video. The video has been shot in a car and the brothers have totally nailed it. Fans seemed to have loved the video as it received more than 43 lakh views.

Nick Jonas and Shay Mooney can be seen in this funny TikTok video. Seems like the two stole some time in between shots to shoot this epic video with a beautiful scenic background. The video received more than 19 lakh views.

Since the whole world is in lockdown now, due to the global pandemic, social apps have been coming up with different trending games to play and activities follow. It is no surprise that Nick Jonas would be one of the firsts in line to follow the trend. Nick Jonas and brother Kevin Jonas can be seen playing one of the ‘quarantine games’ on TikTok. The video received more than 99 lakh views, proving to be a complete hit.

The Jonas Brothers recently shot a TikTok video and re-created an iconic fight from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that took place between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. The video set the internet on fire and gave birth to many controversies. The video received more than 50 lakh views.

Leaving his wife as no exception, Nick Jonas even shot a TikTok video with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The two can be seen relaxing at home with a glass of wine and a face mask on. Fans went gaga over this video and couldn’t stop drooling over the adorable couple. This video received more than 24 lakh views.

