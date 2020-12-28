WATCH: Gauahar Khan Bumps Into Ex-BF Kushal Tandon In Flight

Actor and reality television celeb Gauahar Khan bumped into an old friend right after her wedding. She recently met her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon in a flight to Lucknow. Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend then took to social media and explained this entire incident to their fans. Find out more details about this story below.

Gauahar Khan bumps into ex-Kushal Tandon in a flight

2020 has been a tough year for people across the globe. The uncertainty caused due to the pandemic in the first half of the year led to many couples to take the next step and tie the knot in December. One of these celebrities is none other than Gauahar Khan. The Bigg Boss 7 winner tied the knot with her boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020.

After completing her wedding nuptials, Gauahar Khan was surprised by an ex. Gauahar Khan bumped into her ex Kushal Tandon. Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon first met in the Bigg Boss house in Season 7. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. They even continued days for a few months after the reality show ended.

During this recent meet, both Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were travelling to Lucknow. Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend took to Instagram and revealed in the video that both he and Gauahar were coincidentally travelling in the same flight. Kushal Tandon also joked that he is not “stalking” her. He even added how he considers this as a sign that he needs to congratulate his ex Gauahar Khan in person regarding her recent wedding nuptials. Watch Kushal Tandon's Instagram video with Gauahar Khan here.

As mentioned earlier, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon shared incredible chemistry in the Bigg Boss house. Their time on the reality television show was cut short when Kushal Tandon was eliminated just a few weeks before the finale. Whereas, Gauahar Khan went on to win to Bigg Boss Season 7. After Gauahar and Kushal's break-up, they continued to be cordial with each other.

On the work front, Kushal Tandon was recently seen ALT Balaji’s show Bebaakee. The show has become quite popular among web series viewers. Whereas, Gauhar Khan re-entered the Bigg Boss house in Season 14. Apart from Bigg Boss, Gauahar Khan's wedding had also become the talk of the town. She also made sure to share several snaps from all her wedding rituals on social media. Take a look.

