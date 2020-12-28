Newlyweds Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Twin In Matching T-shirts Giving #couplegoals

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding has been making headlines for some time now. The couple recently tied the knot on Christmas. The lavish wedding of the celebrities was the talk of the town. The couple even posted glimpses from their wedding and pre-wedding rituals on their social media. Gauahar Khan recently shared a cute photo of the two as an officially married couple. See the post here.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's first official photo post their wedding

Gauahar Khan's Instagram is currently filled with her wedding photos and while the fans can't get over the matching outfits from Zaid and Gauahar's wedding rituals, the couple has posted another cute post wearing twinning outfits. The Ishaqzaade actor recently took to her Instagram and posted a photo with her husband wearing matching T-Shirts. In this post, Gauahar Khan can be seen wearing a grey T-Shirt which had the word, "Wifey" printed on it in black she paired this T-Shirt with grey tights.

While Zaid Darbar can be seen wearing a matching T-Shirt which has the word," HUBBY" printed on it. He paired the T-shirt with blue coloured track pants. The two posed for the photo standing next to each other and smiling candidly while Gauahar Khan strikes a cute facepalm pose. In which her wedding ring and her Mehendi is clearly visible. In the second picture, the actor posed turning her back to the camera and pointing her thumb at Zaid Darbar while holding his hand with the other hand. She captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji. See the post here.

How did the netizens react to this post?

After Gauahar posted this cute picture on her Instagram the photo crossed over 3 lakh plus likes in just 3 hours. Other celebrities took to comments to congratulate and compliment the newlywed couple. Actor Sameera Reddy dropped three red heart emojis in the comments. Television actor Shweta Gulati commented, "Best" with a heart-eyes emoji. Samantha Steffen wrote, "Sweet" and Congratulations with a red heart and a pink heart emoji. See the comments here.

