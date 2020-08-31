Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Akshay's 'Into The Wild' Teaser & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 31, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates, Akshay Kumar’s Into the Wild teaser & more.

Latest Bollywood updates:

Sushant Singh Rajput was involved in E-commerce deal, 4 days before his death:

The late Sushant Singh Rajput was involved in an E-commerce deal, 4 days before he died. Republic Media has accessed WhatsApp chats from June 9 and 14. Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend was reportedly communicating with an e-commerce giant regarding Sushant’s collaboration with them. The WhatsApp chats that have been unearthed refute Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide theory in several ways.

Akshay Kumar shares Into The Wild teaser on Instagram:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took to Instagram to share a teaser of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild show. Akshay Kumar’s Instagram video also showcases Bear Grylls who says that Akshay is a legend. The two appear to be indulging in several adventure sports in the Instagram video. You can check out Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post here.

Boney Kapoor advocates support for digital movement #SupportMovieTheatres:

The Multiplex Association of India has recently started a Twitter campaign to urge the government to open theatres. Since theatres have been shut since March, it has greatly impacted the revenue of several people. Recently, the filmmaker Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to advocate support for the #SupportMovieTheatres movement. You can check out the Tweet here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh records statement with CBI:

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have been quite vocal about their opinions in Sushant’s case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh arrived at the DRDO guesthouse today. She is the first person from the family who is set to be interrogated by the CBI.

Gaurav Arya & Kunal Jani to be questioned by the ED in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Gaurav Arya & Kunal Jani will now be questioned by the ED in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Gaurav Arya is reportedly a Goa-based hotelier. His name has appeared in Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats. Further, he appears to be involved in a drug-nexus. On the other hand, the ED has also summoned Kunal Jani an investor in the hospitality sector, to obtain information about Gaurav Arya.

Source: Sushant Singh Rajput & Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

