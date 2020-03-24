Nikita Dutta Reveals She Was Rejected Because Of Her Skin Colour; Says 'made Me Angry'

Popular television face, Nikita Dutt is all set to feature in a Bollywood project. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Nikita Dutta opened up about the discrimination she faced during her early days.

During her interview with a news portal, Nikita Dutta talked about how the makers judged her work because of her television background. Talking about the same in the report, Nikita said that digital and television both have earned credibility and it has also changed the opinion of the audience. Appreciating the digital industry, Dutta said that it has a lot of opportunities. She also mentioned the stereotypes of a television actor opting for films.

Apart from this, Nikita Dutta recalled an experience when an actor-cum-producer rejected her for her looks. Speaking about the reason, the Kabir Singh actor recalled that in 2013, she was told that she is slightly dark-skinned and the makers need somebody fairer. Adding more to the same, Nikita said that not because of the demands of the role but due to the preference of the actor-cum-director of that project, the opportunity slipped out of her hand. The report quotes her saying that although she got angry, she then believed that everything happens for a reason.

Nikita's upcoming projects

On the work front, Nikta Dutta will be soon seen sharing the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in an upcoming film The Big Bull. The star cast of the film also features Ileana D'Cruz. Apart from the film, she will also play the lead of the OTT platform Netflix's original film Maska, which features Manisha Koirala, and Shirley Sethia in the lead cast.

