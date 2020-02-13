The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan's Poster Gets A Hilarious Response From Sujoy Ghosh; Read

Abhishek Bachchan seems to be on a roll as he is not only shooting for one movie but also releasing the poster of his next. The shared the new poster of her upcoming movie The Big Bull. Writer Sujoy Ghosh had something hilarious to say about the poster.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shared Screen Space In THESE 7 Films

Sujoy Ghosh tickles funnybones:

Abhishek Bachchan posted the poster of the movie The Big Bull on February 13, 2020. Abhishek can be seen in a serious look in a crisp pant-suit and glares. Here is the poster of the movie:

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Lands In Trouble For Violation Of Environmental Norms

The poster has the line, 'The man who sold dreams from India'. Sujoy Ghosh, who is the writer of another one of Abhishek's upcoming films, Bob Biswas, shared his reaction to the poster on Twitter. He retweeted the poster and wrote that Abhishek Bachchan looks like he can sell a refrigerator to an Eskimo. Here is his tweet:

this @juniorbachchan dude can sell a refrigerator to an eskimo... https://t.co/D7iKMnhRTB — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 13, 2020

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Gets A Royal Welcome On Arriving In Kolkata For 'Bob Biswas' Film Shoot

The movie The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati and its produced by Ajay Devgn. The movie is all set to release on October 23, 2020. According to a report in a leading daily, The Big Bull is based on real-life events regarding the stock market. It is set between 1990 and 2000 and will also trace huge financial crimes. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Sohum Shah.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan's Wittiest Replies To His Trollers Prove That He Is The Comeback 'Guru'

Abhishek is currently shooting for Bob Biswas. The movie will star Abhishek alongside Chitrangda Singh. It is directed by Diya Ghosh.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Replies THIS To A Fan Comparing Him To Tiger Shroff In 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.