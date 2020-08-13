Tamil Actor Nikki Galrani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Take Precautions

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold the world in its grasp, another Indian film actor has tested positive for the virus. Tamil film star, Nikki Galrani took to her social media account and shared the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine. The actor penned an emotional note and shared her health update as well.

Read Also | How To Get The Disney Filter On Snapchat: Step-by-step Explanation

Nikki Galrani tests positive for COVID 19

Nikki Galrani shared an emotional note on her Instagram account and expressed that she is grateful for all the love, care and support she has in her life. The actor gave her health update and revealed that she had mild symptoms and that she hopes to recover soon. Nikki Galrani further urged her fans to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Apart from Nikki Galrani, actor Vishal, Aishwarya Arjun and Karunas, who belong to the Tamil film fraternity, were also tested positive. Here is what actor Nikki shared:

Hi everyone, I was tested for covid-19 last week and my results came out positive. There is a lot of stigma and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus so I wanted to share my experience with you guys. Thankfully mine was a mild case with the usual symptoms such as bad throat, fever, loss of smell and taste, etc. However, I am recovering well following all the necessary protocols. I feel lucky to be able to stay home and quarantine. I know it's really scary time for everyone right now and it's important that we be safe and think of other people safety. Considering my age and that I have no pre-existing medical conditions I know I'll get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends and everyone else who could be much more effected by this disease. So please be sure to wear a mask maintain social distancing wash your hands regularly and don't go out unless absolutely have to. I know it's frustrating to sit at home for so many months but we are living in an unprecedented time and it's time to do your part for the society. Spend time with your familes, stay in touch with your friends, protect your mental health and please reach out for help if you are feeling anxious or depressed. Stay home and stay safe guys

Read Also | Pooja Bhatt Replies To Criticism Of Sadak 2, Says 'haters/lovers Two Sides Of Same Coin'

Fans send regards to the actor

Read Also | Angad Bedi Defends Wife Neha Dhupia, Calls Her 'product Of Hard Work' And 'front Runner'

Read Also | Kareena Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Fans Wonder What Will Happen To 'Takht'

Image credits: Nikki Galrani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.