Pooja Bhatt Replies To Criticism Of Sadak 2, Says 'haters/lovers Two Sides Of Same Coin'

Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 has received a lot of flak from masses on Youtube and other social media platforms after its trailer was launched on Wednesday. The film’s trailer received 6.1 million dislikes and only 336k likes and counting, and netizens declared it 'most disliked trailer in India'. Despite that, Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan have been taking the trolling of Sadak 2 positively.

Netizen supports Pooja Bhatt

Amidst all the flak that the movie’s trailer has been receiving, a netizen tweeted to Pooja Bhatt that she should not worry about the haters. The netizen also wrote that despite all the dislikes, Sadak 2 trailer is trending on Youtube. Check out the tweet by the netizen below.

Read Also | 'Sadak 2' Trailer's Rapidly Increasing Dislike Count Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

To this, Pooja Bhatt replied that she is “absolutely not” worried. Pooja further wrote that lovers and haters are two sides of the same coin. Pooja Bhatt also wrote that “gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending”. She further thanked netizens for their wishes. Check out the tweet below.

😄Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes! 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 13, 2020

Soni Razdan calls Pooja a 'smart girl'

Soni Razdan was quick to respond to Pooja Bhatt’s tweet. She called Pooja Bhatt “smart girl” and agreed with her as she further wrote “absolutely true”. Check out the tweet below.

Smart girl and absolutely true. https://t.co/Tpg5FWzwSL — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 13, 2020

Why Sadak 2 trailer got dislikes

Ahead of Sadak 2 trailer release, numerous netizens had taken to social media and had started trending #BoycottSadak2. The trailer has received over 6.1 million dislikes and only 336k likes. Netizens tweeted that they would dislike the trailer and show the filmmakers that they do not wish to see movies of certain actors and directors.

Another reason why Sadak 2 trailer received so many dislikes was that users wanted to show their support to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mahesh Bhatt had allegedly given some statements about the late actor which fans did not take in a good light. The tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput had brought back into light the debate on nepotism and how the industry favours star kids.

It also brought to light how star kids are favoured over 'talented' outsiders who have no 'Godfather' in the Bollywood industry. Which left the netizens outraged and they decided to boycott films which showed only star kids. Netizens also wanted to boycott films which were produced by big banners who were alleged to have given actor Sushant Singh Rajput a 'systematic mental breakdown' by sidelining him and manipulating others in the industry to not give him work.

Boycott Nepotism

Boycott Ugly Bollywood

Justice For SSR



Dislike Sadak 2#BoycottSadak2 pic.twitter.com/TwmirK9gjZ — MAR!AN (@ek__hasina__thi) August 12, 2020

RIP *SADAK 2* !!



This was just a message to Mahesh Bhatt and other powerhouse of Bollywood!!#SCForSSR #BoycottSadak2 pic.twitter.com/CcrYnLUplB — ✨FireFly✨ (@BhowmikShweta) August 13, 2020

#Sadak2dislike #BoycottSadak2 #Nepotism

So now it's Top 20 dislike videos ever on YouTube. At least share this more aur bhai lg Top 20 dislike se thor kuch hog Top 5 pe lana hai bhai log. JUST SHOW THE NEPOTISM DOESN'T WINS pic.twitter.com/jOwJzaZVjy — Aslam Mamun ( HBD Stardust 🎉) (@ImRealMamun) August 13, 2020

Read Also | Pooja Bhatt Dedicates Trailer Of 'Sadak 2' To Sanjay Dutt, Says 'This One’s For You!'

About Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is a sequel of the Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak, which released in 1991. The blockbuster hit was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and its sequel is also helmed by him, marking the comeback of the filmmaker after 1999's Kartoos. Meanwhile, Sadak 2's plot will revolve around Sanjay's character Ravi, from the original film, and will showcase how he turns an alcoholic after Pooja's demise. However, his life changes after he meets Alia's character, who takes on a fake godman running an ashram, played by Makarand Deshpande. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Poster's Tagline Has Left Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta 'confused'

Read Also | 'Sadak 2' Trailer Crosses 500k Dislikes On YouTube; Declared 'most Disliked' By Twitterati

Image credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram and Pooja Bhatt fanpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.