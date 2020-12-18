Nimrat Kaur On Watching 'Tenet' In Theatre Amid COVID: 'It Was Like A Private Magic Show'

Nearly after a long gap of 10 months, actress Nimrat Kaur stepped out to watch Dimple Kapadia and Robert Pattinson starrer Tenet in theatres. The Airlift actress shared a series of pictures from the theatre while expressing her experience of visiting cinema halls after a long time. While sharing her experience Nimrat wrote that she was all by herself in the theatre and she felt like a “child in a private magic show, watching a mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever.”

She shared a glimpse of the empty cinema halls along with the empty refreshments area and how lonely she felt while watching the film on the big screen. In the following post on the micro-blogging site, the actress ex[pressed her opinion about the film and wrote, “The surreality of this experience I hold very close to my heart, as I do the sheer resilience of the human spirit. Slowly yet surely, overcome it all we shall. As a recurring dialogue from #Tenet goes- “What’s happened has happened.” Long live movies. And their ethereal magic.”

Today, nearly after 10 months, I was in a movie theatre, all by myself, like a child in a private magic show, watching a mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever. But for the first time ever,a story seemed lesser impossible than our reality. pic.twitter.com/rlQcxoYr8J — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 17, 2020

In the next post, the actress gave a shoutout to veteran actress Dimple Kapadia while sharing a snapshot of the actress from the film. She hailed her for her “outstanding presence” on the screen even after ages. She praised her marvelous acting and wrote that Dimple Kapadia “lighted up that Nolan universe with her blazing eyes and grace.”

The surreality of this experience I hold very close to my heart,as I do the sheer resilience of the human spirit.Slowly yet surely, overcome it all we shall. As a recurring dialogue from #Tenet goes- “What’s happened has happened.” Long live the movies. And their ethereal magic. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 17, 2020

Also a massive shout out to the ever mesmerising #DimpleKapadia ji for her astounding presence, lighting up that Nolan universe with her blazing eyes and grace. #MajorFanGirlMoments pic.twitter.com/KZyZXIKtuK — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 17, 2020

Earlier, a little less than a week after the Tenet release date in India, Twinkle Khanna had a conversation with Mr. Nolan himself. During the interview, the Tenet director answered some questions that the fans had been asking for a while. In the video, Nolan could be seen reminiscing about the time when he came down to Mumbai for less than 24 hours in order to audition Kapadia. He recollects how a nervous Dimple Kapadia had begun recommending other names for the part of the Mumbai-based arms dealer, Priya. nevertheless, her humility and self-doubt are what exactly drew him closer to Kapadia.

Ever since the film has released on the big screen, it has been fairing well in garnering much love and appreciation from the fans. Even though people are quite hesitant in stepping out of their house to watch the film on the big screen, yet the John David Washington-Robert Pattinson film earned Rs 4.20 crore in the opening weekend. Starting with Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, the collections marginally improved to Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.60 crore on the next two days.

