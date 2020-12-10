Christopher Nolan Says Dimple Kapadia Suggested Other Actresses' Names At Tenet Audition

Christopher Nolan must be probably relieved after seeing one country after the other opening up their cinema houses and greeting his latest directorial, Tenet, with open arms. The latest addition to the list of Christopher Nolan's movies has John David Washington essaying the character of the protagonist, Robert Pattinson as the second lead, Elizabeth Debicki as Kat and many more. One can also get to see the legendary Dimple Kapadia in Tenet as Priya. As of now, Tenet box office numbers stand at less than Rs.10 crores in India. A little less than a week after Tenet release date in India, Twinkle Khanna had a conversation with Mr. Nolan himself. During the interview, the Tenet director answered some questions that the fans had been asking for a while.

Here is that video:

In the video, Nolan could be seen reminiscing about the time when he came down to Mumbai for less than 24 hours in order to audition Kapadia. He recollects how a nervous Dimple Kapadia had begun recommending other names for the part of the Mumbai-based arms dealer, Priya. Nevertheless, her humility and self-doubt are what exactly drew him closer to Kapadia. He also spoke about how Liam Nesson reacted in a similar fashion when Nolan selected him for Batman Begins, which spawned the world-famous Dark Knight trilogy.

Here is an image of Dimple Kapadia in Tenet as Priya in a scene with Washington's character:

Tenet Box Office in India figures and analysis:

As things stand right now, Christopher Nolan's Tenet has opened in cinemas with encouraging numbers in India. On Friday, its first day of release, the film posted a total of Rs.1.2 crores. The weekend that followed the release saw the film collecting 1.4 crores and Rs.1.6 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. As of this writing, it is being said that the film has collected somewhere around Rs.6-7 crores. These numbers could be looked at as encouraging figures given that not all cinemas across India are open as yet and those that have opened doors are operating at 50 per cent capacity. Additionally, a lot of people who would have gone to the movies in a pre-pandemic era are reluctant about entering a cinema hall due to the current health scenario.

Some of the people who saw the film in cinemas have posted their reviews on Twitter. While some have described, lauded and even criticized the latest addition to the list of Christopher Nolan's movies, some have reacted with memes.

Here they are:

Christopher Nolan again leaves the audience with clues, questions, satisfaction, doubts, theories and yes, With no Answers !

..

..

PS : Just Read about The Wheeler–Feynman absorber theory (also called the Wheeler–Feynman time-symmetric theory)

..

..@TENETFilm#Tenetreview#Tenet pic.twitter.com/M22NINXwvo — Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedi_kaustuv) December 7, 2020

#TenetReview : Amazing Cinematic Experience



Christopher Nolan Is As Always Star Of The Film.. Every Shot And Every Scene Is Masterpiece Unparallel Visualas



Note : To Understand The Film Watch It Atleast 2 times 😅😉#Tenet #TenetMovie pic.twitter.com/qqWiIeWm3N — Dhruvdeepsinh Jadeja (@Jdhruvdeep31) December 4, 2020

