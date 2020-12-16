Hina Khan Watched Nolan's 'Tenet' In The Theatre; Check Out How Her Experience Was

Christopher Nolan's Tenet recently hit the theatres and just like most of us Hina Khan couldn't wait to watch the Tenet movie in theatres. The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos from her visit to the theatres. Hina Khan went to watch Tenet and shared what the new normal looks like. See the posts here.

Hina Khan visits movie theatre after months, says anything for Christopher Nolan

Hina Khan's Instagram story is filled with her visit to the theatre. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actor recently went out to watch a movie and the theatre experience isn't the same as before. She shared her experience with the fans and said she'll be taking all the necessary precautions. Hina Khan was seen wearing a pink sweater along with a purple scarf. She shared her excitement in the video before she went to the mall.

She also wore a black mask when she was inside the mall and shared another video, showing the fans the inside of the mall. She shared a few glimpses from Christopher Nolan's Tenet as well. After which, Hina also shared what the new normal in theatre life is like. Hina posted a video showing how only alternate seats are allowed to be used by the audience. The social-distancing protocol is being followed and no food or beverages are allowed in the theatre. She also wrote - 'Anything for #Christopher Nolan'.

Hina Khan's Instagram

The beautiful island of Maldives is currently the vacation hotspot for all the stars. Like most of the celebrities, she also recently took a trip to the Maldives. The actor shared many photos from her leisure visit to the tropical island. Hina Khan shared pictures from her hotel to the beach posing differently in every picture. Take a sneak peek here.

About Tenet

Tenet is a Christopher Nolan Sci-Fi movie. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and the popular Bollywood star, Dimple Kapadia in some of the prominent roles. According to Bollywood Life, Tenet box office collection was ranked at about Rs. 2.75 crore in the previous week and is currently at a total of Rs. 8.25 crore.

