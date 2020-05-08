'Irrfan Khan's Death Hit Me Really Hard': Vipin Sharma Mourns The Actor's Tragic Demise

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise, Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute to the actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, actor Vipin Sharma, who is Irrfan’s friend from the National School of Drama, spoke about the actor’s sudden demise and how it had affected him and also called Sutapa Sikdar courageous. Read details.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Vipin Sharma, who shared screen space with Irrfan in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Paan Singh Tomar, spoke about the actor and revealed that Irrfan’s tragic death has hit him really hard. Vipin Sharma added that he can still feel Irrfan around him. Speaking about Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, Vipin added that she is equally courageous, as she stood by him like a pillar of tremendous strength. Adding to the same, he revealed that Irrfan Khan gave Sutapa and family the courage to fight such a long journey.

Recalling his London days with Irrfan, Vipin Sharma revealed that he met him in London when he was being treated. Adding to the same, Vipin Sharma remarked that Irrfan Khan would often joke around despite his condition. Furthermore, Vipin Sharma also added that Irrfan Khan was like a twin brother to him and revealed that he often dreams about the actor.

Here is the statement released by Irrfan Khan's team upon his passing

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

