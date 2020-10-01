'Nishabdham' 2020: What Time Does The Film Release On Amazon Prime?

Nishabdham, one of the most anticipated films of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty is all set to release on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime. The film is a horror-thriller revolving around the character named Sakshi, which is essayed by Anushka Shetty. The film is helmed by Hemant Madhukar and originally had a theatrical release planned. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has taken an online route.

The filmmakers have released teasers, trailers as well as songs like Madhuramithe so far. Fans of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty are eagerly waiting for the release of the film on Amazon Prime. For those who are wondering, “what time does Nishabdham release on Amazon Prime?” read on.

'Nishabdham' release date 2020

Nishabdham on Amazon Prime is the return of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty as on-screen couples after almost 14 years since their last film Rendhu, which released back in 2006. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Apart from the leads, there are Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Srinivas Avasarla, and Subbaraju in prominent roles.

The cinematography of the movie has been looked over by Shaneil Deo followed by the screenplay which has been penned by Kona Venkat. The film is releasing on OTT platform on October 2, 2020.

The film story follows the horror-thriller genre, where Sakshi (Anushka) witnesses a heinous crime, which imposes as a threat to her. She also suffers from visual and hearing impairment in the reel story. Sakshi then gets involved in the complicated investigation about the incident. The venue of all the things going wrong is a bewitched haunted villa. R Madhavan’s character, on the other hand, tries his best to protect her and participates in the investigation.

What time does 'Nishabdham' release on Amazon Prime?

According to Social News website, the film Nishabdham on Amazon Prime is expected to release by 9:30 PM according to Indian Standard Time on October 2, 2020. The film can be streamed on the basic subscription of Amazon Prime. Viewers can watch the film any number of times on Amazon Prime. Viewers can watch the film even after Nishabdham release time, on their convenient preferences.

Watch the trailer of the film ahead of 'Nishabdham' release time

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of Nishabdham trailer

