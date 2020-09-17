Anushka Shetty Starrer 'Nishabdham' To Take The Digital Route? Read Details

Actor Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s much-awaited film titled Nishabdham might skip the theatrical route and opt for an OTT release. The producer Kona Venkat recently took his Twitter handle to take a poll on asking audiences opinion on the same. And seems like fans can’t wait for the release either as they are very keen on watching the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kona ran a poll asking fans if they are ready for Nishabdham on the OTT platform. Replying to the question, 70% of the users said Yes, they are ready, while 14% of them said that they want to see it in theatres. There were also 11, 731 users who voted on the poll. Take a look at the tweet below.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Nishabdham will most likely to premiere on Amazon Prime soon. It has also been said that an official announcement regarding the same will be made by this week. Fans have been eager for the film right since its inception in 2019.

About the film

The film directed by Hemanth Madhukar is said to be based on a Hollywood film. Although the directors have not disclosed any specifics of the same, the cinema express report notes that Nishabdham is based on the 2016 film Hush. The Hollywood thriller starred Kate Siegel and John Gallagher Jr in pivotal roles.

Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey, was scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 2, 2020. The film that is said to have been filmed in different locations narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and Madhavan, who is being assaulted in a haunted house; what follows is a thrilling tale of investigation.

The film is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The film will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The film Nishabdham will be Anushka’s big-budget release after Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

