'Nishabdham' Song 'Madhuramithe': R Madhavan And Anushka Shetty's Track Celebrates Love

The R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. The thriller is directed by Hemant Madhukar and the makers have recently released a romantic number from the movie titled Madhuramithe. The melodious track may further increase the excitement surrounding the movie.

Also Read: Nishabdham' Director Hemant Madhukar Reveals Film Was Shot At Real Locations In Seattle

The Nishabdham song shows the romance between Madhavan and Anushka

Talking about the song, it features the budding romance between the lead characters. The two can be seen indulging in various activities together in the song like making music, painting, and sailing which brings them closer. The highlight of the song is the infectious chemistry between Madhavan and Anushka. The soulful love ballad from Nishabdham will make the fans further root for the pair in the movie.

Also Read: R Madhavan's Throwback Videos Of Playing GOT Theme Music Will Give You Gooseflesh; Watch

The Nishabdham song is sung by Harini and Najim Arshad

The song is crooned by Harini and Najim Arshad. The lyrics of the song are penned by Sreejo. The song is composed by Gopi Sunder. Anushka also went on to share the song on her social media. The Baahubali: The Beginning actor captioned the same by stating, 'In the silence of love, you will find the spark of life' along with a red heart and a glitter emoji. Take a look at the same.

Also Read: R Madhavan Remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'wish We Celebrated Him When He Was Alive'

The movie marks the reunion of Madhavan and Anushka after 14 long years. The movie has been bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad. Nishabdham also stars Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Srinivas Avasarla, and Subbaraju in the lead roles. The cinematography of the movie has been performed by Shaneil Deo. While the screenplay has been penned by Kona Venkat. The Anushka and Madhavan starrer Nishabdham will soon release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

As the movie is gearing up to release, the director of Nishabdham, Hemant Madhukar recently revealed the Nishabdham filming location. According to Hindustan Times' reports, he mentioned that the entire movie was shot in real locations around Seattle. He added that they did not build any sets and shot the film in existing locations.

The plot revolves around Sakshi, played by Anushka, who suffers from visual and hearing impairment. She unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident taking place and then gets involved in its investigation. The frightening incident takes place in a haunted villa. Her husband Antony, played by R Madhavan, also gets entangled in the investigation while her childhood friend goes missing.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.