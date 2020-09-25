'Nishabdham' Director Hemant Madhukar Reveals Film Was Shot At Real Locations In Seattle

Nishabdham is a thriller film directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime video on October 2. While the Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan starrer is on its way to release, director Hemant Madhukar revealed that Nishabdham was shot at real locations in Seattle. He elaborated on Nishabdham shooting locations.

Also Read | 'Nishabdham' Trailer Introduces Twisted World Of Deaf-mute Artist And Her Missing Friend

Nishabdham shooting location

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham will soon release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. As the movie is gearing up to release, the director of Nishabdham, Hemant Madhukar revealed the Nishabdham filming location. According to Hindustan Times' reports, he mentioned that the entire film was shot in real locations around Seattle. They did not build any sets and shot the film in existing locations.

Image Source: Still from Nishabdham

Also Read | Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan's Fans Feel 'Nishabdham' Trailer Made A 'solid Impact'

He added that they did not have a huge unit. Even in some of the scenes where they needed cops, they included real cops and took them on board for the shoot. He stressed on the fact that they shot the entire film in only 56 days and shot both Tamil and Telugu versions simultaneously. When the trailer was released by the makers, fans thought that it had a huge impact on them. Take a look at the trailer of Nishabdham.

About Nishabdham

Nishabdham stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in lead roles. Actors like Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju are playing pivotal roles. Nishabdham's plot revolves around Sakshi, played by Anushka Shetty, who suffers from visual and hearing impairment. She unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident taking place and gets involved in its investigation. The incident takes place in a haunted villa. Her husband Antony, played by R Madhavan, gets entangled in the investigation while her childhood friend goes missing.

Also Read | Five Spooky & Unnerving Moments From 'Nishabdham' Trailer That Will Petrify You; Watch

Nishabdham is written by Hemant Madhukar and the screenplay is written by Kona Venkat who is also the producer of the film. The camerawork is done by Kshanam fame Shaneil Deo. The film was supposed to release on April 2, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a combination of mystery and supernatural activities, Nishabdham seems to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan Starrer 'Nishabdham' To Release On October 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.