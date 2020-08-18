Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: John Abraham Says, 'Will Not Get Over This'

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat breathed his last on August 17, 2020. The news of his untimely demise sent shockwaves in the industry. John Abraham, who worked with Nishikant Kamat in films like Rocky Handsome and Force, took to his social media and mourned the demise of his director.

John Abraham shared two portraits with director Nishikant and expressed grief over his demise. John wrote, "‪Will not get over this. Rest in peace Nishikant Kamat." Fans also paid their tributes to the director by dropping comments on the post. Several celebrities and people from all walks of life mourned Nishikant Kamat's demise.

John Abraham mourns Nishikant Kamat's demise

Bollywood mourns Nishikant Kamat's death

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Nishikant and expressed that she was 'deeply shocked' and 'saddened' to hear about the untimely demise of the director. Soha Ali Khan wrote, "I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Nishikant Kamat may he be at peace."

Expressing grief over the director's death, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter and wrote, "Really sad to hear about the passing of Nishikant Kamat sir." Sidharth called it 'another loss' to the Indian film industry. He continued, "May God give strength to his family during this difficult time."

Several other stars like Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, Swara Bhasker, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar among others mourned Nishikant Kamat's demise. The director was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 due to chronic liver disease and secondary infections. According to a statement given to the press by his team, Nishikant Kamat had been suffering from Chronic Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years.

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film titled Dombivali Fast in the year 2005. The movie was critically acclaimed and went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006. After this, he directed Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, which was again a massive hit. His films like Madaari, Lai Bhaari, among others were well-received.

