Nishikant Kamath's Death: From 'Force' To 'Drishyam'; Best Films Of The Actor-director

The untimely death of actor-director Nishikant Kamath has come as a shock to fans. Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh took to his Twitter and shared the sad news of the filmmaker's passing away. Over the years, Kamat worked on several hit films that were loved by fans. Here's taking a look at some of the most popular ones.

Best films of actor-director Nisikant Kamath

Drishyam (2015)

Drishyam is a 2015 crime, drama, mystery film that is one of his best works. This film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. This film has an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb and was also a hit at the box office. This mystery thriller was helmed by Nishikant Kamath.

Dombivli Fast (2005)

Dombivli Fast is a 2005 drama thriller that starred Sandeep Kulkarni in the lead role. The story of this film revolves around a common man who fights against the corruption and injustice that is happening around him. The film has an 8.0-star rating on IMDb out of 10.

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Mumbai Meri Jaan was a film directed by Kamath. This film starred Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, and Soha Ali Khan in leading roles. this film was about different people who's stories are connected with each other. This film has a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb.

Madaari (2016)

Madaari is a film that starred lat actor Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Vishesh Bansal in the lead role. Helmed by Nishikant this film got a 7.6 rating out of 10 on IMDb. The story of this film revolves around and a common man takes over a corrupt minister. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

Evano Oruvan (2007)

This 2007 film was made in Tamil and was loved by fans. The film starred R Madhavan and Sangeetha in lead roles. This film also similar to his 2005 film Dombavli Fast. It has a 7.1 out of 10 ratings on IMDb.

Force (2011)

This film is an action crime thriller that was directed by Kamath. This film starred John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The film has a 6.4-star rating out of 10 on IMDb.

Rocky Handsome (2016)

This 2016 film also was an action, drama, and thriller. John Abraham and Shruti Hassan can be seen in the lead of this film. The film also starred Sharad Kelkar, Nishikant Kamath in supporting roles.

