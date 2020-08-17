Gautami Deshpande Is A Singer Too, Read Some Lesser-known Facts About The Marathi TV Actor

Zee Marathi’s show Maza Hoshil Na went on air from March and it replaced one of the most popular daily soap titled Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Since the show has gone on-air, it has been loved by fans. This series is a romantic family show that includes senior actors like Sunil Tawde, Vidyadhar Joshi, Achyut Potdar, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi and several others. In the lead of this show, fans can see Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande. Here we bring to you a few lesser-known facts about the lead actress Gautami Deshpande.

Gautami Deshpande is an engineer

It was reported by Zee5 that the actor holds an engineering degree. It was reported that she graduated in engineering from a college based in Pune. After graduating the actor also worked in an IT firm before working as an actor.

Gautami Deshpande is sister of popular Marathi actress

The same portal is also revealed that the Gautami is the sister of Mrunmayee Deshpande. Mrunmayee herself is an established actress who has worked in several Marathi series and movies. Deshpande is also an accomplished dancer.

Gautami Deshpande's Theatre background

It was reported that Gautami began her journey as an actor by working in theatre. She started doing it when she was in college. It was reported that she also won several awards for her acting while working in theatre at the time. She also was a participant in the popular inter-collegiate drama competition Firodiya Karandak and Purshottam Festival. The actor made her on-screen debut in 2018 with the daily soap titled Saare Tujhyachsathi.

Gautami Deshpande's Rise to Fame

It was reported that Gautami had starred in a reality show in 2016. This marked her entry into the Marathi industry. Later this show gave her a big boost in the entertainment industry.

Gautami Deshpande is full of talent

It was reported by zee5 that Gautami Deshpande is also a really good singer. Fans can see the actor singing in her Instagram profile. She has also sung in the recently released Marathi film titled Mann Fakira. This song featured her sister Mrunmayee.

