R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Will See Several Pivotal Plot Changes? Read

Ever since R Madhavan announced that he is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the project has been getting a lot of attention. This biographical drama is the story of the infamous 1994 espionage case.

In the statement given to media, it was revealed that since the conception of the idea, the film's focus has changed significantly. It was expressed that the film will focus more on Scientist Nambi Narayanan’s life and will focus on the scientist and his achievements. The film will also be showing the recent developments that have taken place in his life.

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' update

For those who do not know who Nambi Narayanan is, he was the in-charge of the cryogenics department at ISRO. The scientist was accused of selling vital secrets related to Indian space technology to Pakistan. In the statement given to media, it was revealed that he had been imprisonment for 50 days along with four other fellow scientists in 1998. The CBI had acquitted Narayanan of the accusations. But, his legal battle of being wrongly framed in the case with false charges ran till 2017.

This is when R Madhavan had announced that he is going to make a film based on this case. But recent statement revealed that the focus of the film has shifted on the man himself rather than the case. Mr Narayanan is very famous in the state of Kerala and the citizens know many things about his achievements. And now the film's buzz has created a lot of curiosity around his life.

In the statement, it was also revealed that Narayanan was offered an additional compensation of Rs. 1.30 Crore by the Kerala Government to settle the two-and-half-decade-old spy case. Reportedly, he was implicated by the state police back then. Apart from this, in the year 2018, in an announcement, the Supreme Court had ordered that Narayanan's arrest was unnecessary and had granted him an interim relief of Rs 50 lakhs.

In 2019, Nambi was also bestowed with a Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian award. The statement also revealed that there is a lot more to the story of the scientist life and it was added that Madhavan will bring out the story on the scientist. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will show Madhavan portray Narayanan’s life from the 27 to 75 years of age. It was reported that the shooting of the film has been completed and it is in its post-production stage.

(Inputs from PR handout)

