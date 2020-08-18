Nishikant Kamat's Demise: R Madhavan Pens Heartwarming Note For His 'captain'

On August 17, film director Nishikant Kamat, aged 50, passed away in a Hyderabad hospital due to multiple organ failure, after battling liver cirrhosis for two years. Mourning his demise, Bollywood actor R Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of unseen pictures, remembering the director and his ‘positivity’. Take a look at the picture shared:

In his caption, R Madhavan admitted to being ‘heartbroken’ and mentioned that he will always miss Nishikant’s positivity. Adding to the same, R Madhavan wrote ‘RIP finally and Farewell my captain’.

Celebrities mourn Nishikant Kamat's demise

Soon after the news about Nishikant Kamat's demise broke out, Bollywood actors expressed their grief on social media and recalled their fondest memories shared with the director. Celebrities like John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Esha Gupta, Siddhant Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, and Riteish Deshmukh mourned the director's loss. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, too, mourned Nishikant Kamat's untimely demise on Twitter.

In a statement on August 17, the hospital said, "Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which MR. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness."

R Madhavan on professional front

Madhavan is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the year. Currently, Madhavan will be seen in the much-anticipated film, Nishabdham, with Anushka Shetty and Michael Madsen. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham follows the story of Sakshi, who is an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. The actor also has Chanda Mama Door Ke and Sanam Yeh Wada Raha in his kitty.

