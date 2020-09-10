Rakul Preet Singh Connects With Her 'inner Universe' With Meditation

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is quite particular about her fitness regime. Recently, she took to social media and spoke about the importance of meditation. In her latest post, the actor is seen sitting calmly with her eyes closed. With the right posture and body frame, she is meditating in the capture. Here is everything you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh’s social media post. Read on:

Rakul Preet Singh depicts the importance of meditation

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and shared a photo of herself through her official Instagram handle on September 10, 2020, Thursday. The latest picture showcases her sitting in a yoga pose while meditating. The actor has kept her eyes closed while straightening her back against the wall. She has also tagged celebrity fitness instructor Anushka Parwani in her Instagram photo. Additionally, the latter reposted the actor’s photo through her official account after some time.

Rakul Preet Singh has donned a black bralette and teamed it with a pair of grey yoga pants. She has tied her hair in a messy bun for a complete look. Moreover, she has opted for a no-makeup look. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, the actor has spoken about the importance of meditation and how it connects one with their inner universe. She wrote, “Quiet the mind and the soul will speak â¤ï¸ðŸ§˜‍â™€ï¸ #meditation is connecting with your inner universe! GOOD MORNING.” Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s photo on social media:

Responses on Rakul Preet Singh’s photo on Instagram

Within an hour of sharing the picture on the social media platform, Rakul Preet Singh received more than 3, 90,000 likes and over 1730 comments. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities applauded her look and wrote their responses on the post. On the other hand, many among them expressed themselves through vivid emoticons such as red rose, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, kisses, sparkle, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Rakul Preet Singh’s photo on Instagram that you must check out:

