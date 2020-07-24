Nivin Pauly Starrer 'Moothon' Now Available For Streaming On ZEE5

Nivin Pauly's bilingual film Moothon is all set to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 from July 24, 2020. The film revolves around a 14-year-old boy who decides to go out on a hunt for his elder brother (Moothon) who has settled somewhere in Mumbai. The film released in India on November 8, 2020, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Mami Film Festival of Mumbai.

Moothon released on ZEE5

Moothon is a Malayalam-Hindi film which has been critically acclaimed for its plot and unique storytelling style. The lead actor of the film, Nivin Pauly, recently took to Instagram to announce that the film will be released on ZEE5 on July 24, 2020. The actor put up the poster of the film while speaking about its launch on the OTT platform.

In the poster of the film, Nivin Pauly’s character ‘Bhai’ can be seen smoking while the background showcases an aerial view of Mumbai. In the caption for the post, Nivin Pauly has mentioned that the film will release on ZEE5 while also asking his followers to not miss it. Have a look at the announcement post by Nivin Pauly here.

A few of Nivin Pauly’s fans who have watched the film can be seen speaking highly of the actor and his performance. In the comments section for the post, one of the followers has mentioned how gut-wrenching the film is. A few of his fans have also mentioned that they are tuning in right away to catch this film.

About Moothon

Moothon is a crime drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the journey of a young boy and his shocking discoveries about Mumbai. The film has been directed by Geethu Mohandas who is known for her work in the critically acclaimed film, Liar’s Dice. Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has written the Hindi dialogues of Moothon and is also associated with the production team of this piece. It stars actors like Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sanjana Dipu, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

