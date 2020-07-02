'Moothon': Here Is All You Need To Know About The Cast Of Geetu Mohandas' Crime Drama

Moothon, also known by the title The Elder One, is a 2019 South Indian crime drama film which was written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. This film was jointly produced by S. Vinod Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex. This film featured a bilingual narrative in Malayalam and Hindi. This film stars Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

The story of this film revolves around a transgender child who belongs to the Lakshadweep islands. He then sets off to Mumbai in pursuit of Akbar or otherwise known as Bhai, his elder brother. The elder brother left the island to make a living for himself. This film was premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and had received a positive response from the critics. Here is all you should know about the Moothoon cast.

Moothoon Cast

Nivin Pauly as Akbar/Bhai

Nivin Pauly in this film is seen in the role of Akbar/Bhai the elder one who leaves his house and then goes to Mumbai. His performance was loved by fans. Nivin Pauly made his debut in 2010s Malarvaadi Arts Club and since then he has been making films that have been loved by his fans. Some important films from his career are Premam, Bangalore Days, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Sakhavu. Take a look at one of his posts here.

Sanjana Dipu as Mulla

This is Sanjana Dipu's first film. Deepu was seen as the Mulla in Moothon in the film. She was the character who was looking for Akhbar/ Bhai in the film. Here is one of her latest Instagram post.

Shashank Arora as Salim

Shashank Arora is seen in the role of Akbar's assistant in the film. Shashank Arora made his debut in the film industry with 2010 short film The Double Shuffle. After this, he was seen in the film Myoho, and Titli. Some other films he has worked in are Brahman Naman, Rock on 2, The Song of Scorpions, Manto, Made in Heaven and was also seen in Bharat. Take a look at his latest post here.

Dileesh Pothan as Moosa

Dileesh Pothan is seen in the role of the child's guardian named Moosa. Dileesh Pothan was first seen in the 2011 film Salt n' Pepper. From then on, he has come a long way. He has worked in films like Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal, Sidharthan Enna Njan, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Take a look at his latest post here.

Other Moothoon cast members are"

Sobhita Dhulipala as Rosy

Jim Sarbh

Roshan Mathew as Ameer

Anjaly Devi as Ameer's wife

Harish Khanna as Karim

Sujith Shankar as Latheef

