Can 'John Wick' Keanu Be Perfect As Nivin Pauly's 'Bhai' In Moothon's English Remake?

The 2019 movie Moothon is one of the most popular movies of actor Nivin Pauly. The movie is also known as The Elder One internationally. The South Indian crime drama was written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The plot of Moothon revolves around the life of a transgender kid who sets off on a journey from Lakshadweep islands to Mumbai. He is in search of his elder brother Akbar AKA Bhai. Akbar had left the islands to make a living for himself in Mumbai. Moothon featured a bilingual narrative in Malayalam and in Hindi.

Moothon cast featured a team of talented actors like Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu and Roshan Mathew among others in key roles. The movie was praised for its unique plot and amazing performances by the actors.

Moothon premiered at 2019 Toronto International Film Festival where it received a positive response from the audience. The movie received great praises from audience and critics alike but what if the movie is ever made in Hollywood? Here is a look at Moothon cast if the movie is ever made in Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves as Akbar/Bhai

Nivin Pauly had played one of the lead roles of Akbar AKA Bhai in Moothon. Keanu Reeves with his years of experience in acting and action becomes the perfect actor to do justice to this role.

Emma Watson as Mulla

The complex character of Mulla was played by Sanjana Dipu in the movie which was also her debut movie. If the movie gets a Hollywood remake, Emma Watson can play this role to perfection.

Noah Centineo as Salim

Shashank Arora had played the role of Akbar’s assistant, Salim in Moothonn. Noah Centineo might be the ideal choice to play Keanu Reeves’ assistant in Hollywood’s Moothon.

Amanda Seyfried as Rosy

The role of Rosy was played by Shobhita Dhulipala in Moothon. If the movie I sever made in Hollywood, Amanda Seyfried can breathe life into this role.

Tom Hardy as Moosa

Child’s guardian was played by Dileesh Pothan in the movie. Tom Hardy with his rugged looks and amazing acting skills becomes the natural choice to play this role.

KJ Apa as Ameer

Roshan Mathew had portrayed the role of Ameer in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Hollywood, KJ Apa can play this role with ease.

