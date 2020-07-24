Nivin Pauly's 'Moothon's' Hindi Dailogues Were Penned Down By THIS Bollywood Director

Nivin Pauly starrer bilingual movie Moothon has finally streamed on Zee5 today on July 24. The actor took to Instagram, to reveal the news of the movie premiere. Sharing the poster of Moothon, Nivin urged fans not to miss it. This Malayalam-Hindi action thriller’s dialogue was penned down by a prominent Bollywood movie director.

Who wrote Moothon’s dialogue?

As per media reports that have surfaced online, the Hindi dialogues of Moothon were written by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Released in 2019, Moothon went on to garner rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Not only that but it was also selected for the New York Indian Film Festival for getting nominated across four categories namely Best Film, Best Actor, Best Child Actor, and Best Director.

Along with it, the drama-thriller also premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Moothon was also selected as the opening movie for the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film became his second directorial venture after Liar’s Dance which made an official entry to the Oscars.

About Moothon

Internationally known as The Elder One, the action-thriller was jointly bankrolled by Vinod Kumar, Ajay G. Rai, Anurag Kashyap and Alan McAlex. Along with Nivin Pauly, the film features Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie essays the life of a 14-year-old transgender child who travels to Mumbai from Lakshadweep. He is trying to find his elder brother in the city who left the island due to his sexual orientation. Amid his journey, the child gets trapped in the underbelly of the massive city.

Upon listening to the news of its premiere on ZEE5, fans of Nivin couldn’t control their excitement. Many were seen dropping ‘heart’ and ‘fire emoticons’ on his post. Check out the fan reactions here:

After Moothon was theatrically released, the movie was highly acclaimed by critics. While some called it a “brilliant movie”, others felt it was the biggest stepping stone for the Malayalam film industry. Moothon is a visceral, ugly yet optimistic exploration of human nature. Watch the trailer of the film here:

