No One Rocks White Like Parineeti Chopra, And Here's The Proof

Bollywood News

It is observed that Parineeti loves to wear white colour a lot. So, to witness the stunning white looks of Parineeti Chopra, here are some of her ravishing pics

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most famous fashionable and talented actors in Bollywood. She has made a fabulous career for herself right since her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Initially, Parineeti was about to chase her career in investment banking and also attained a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. Chopra also joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant before she got a role in the movie, and followed in her more famous cousin, Priyanka Chopra's footsteps.

Some of Parineeti’s other hit movies include Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and many more. She is a very strong and dedicated actor in Bollywood, who is also known for her fashion sense and stylish appearance. It is observed that Parineeti loves to wear white colours a lot. If you too want to ace your white dresses, then check out the below-listed pictures to take some fashion cues from the star.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Urges Everyone To Fix What Is Wrong With Australia's Situation Right Now

Parineeti Chopra and her love for white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Winter Fashion Is Turning Up The Heat And How!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Vacation Pictures Will Make You Crave For A Holiday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Stunning Black Gothic Outfits Will Leave You In Awe

 

 

Published:
