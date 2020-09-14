'No Problem' Cast Includes Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt And Other Talented Actors; See List

No Problem was a 2010 action comedy film that became a comedy hit when it first released. The movie was filmed in South Africa as well as Mumbai. No Problem was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee and told the story of two small-time crooks who want to change their lives with a big bank robbery. Here is a look at the No Problem cast and all the main characters they played in the movie.

'No Problem' Cast

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor both acted in and produced No Problem. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays the role of Senior Inspector/Supercop Arjun Singh. Arjun Singh is the officer who is tasked with taking down Durban's biggest diamond trafficking gang. Eventually, he fails to save the stolen diamonds and is forced to restart police training in another town.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt in No Problem plays the role of Yash Ambani, a crook and Raj's older brother. Yash wants to continue his life of crime and convinces Raj to loot a bank with him. They both are then forced to escape to Durban, where the climax of the film takes place.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Raj Ambani, Yash's younger brother and a small-time crook. Yash wants to leave behind his life of crime, but he is always forced into criminal activities by his brother. Yash eventually falls in love with a girl named Sanjana during his stay in Durban.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal plays the role of Zandu Lal, a disgraced bank manager. Zandu Lal is the manager of the bank that is looted by Yash and Raj. Unfortunately, he is blamed for the robbery and loses his job. So he decides to travel to Durban to prove his innocence and punish Yash and Raj.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty features as No Problem's main antagonist, Marcos. Marcos is an international diamond thief who does not hesitate to murder people who get in the way. He eventually targets Yash and Raj after they steal his diamonds to pay off their debt to Zandu Lal.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen plays the role of the main female lead, Kajal. Kajal is Arjun's wife and a loving mother of their children. However, for 10 minutes every day, Kajal turns into a murderous psychopath who wants to kill her husband by any means possible.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in No Problem plays the role of Kajal's younger sister Sanjana. Sanjana eventually falls in love with Yash when he comes to Durban after looting a bank. However, Sanjana is kidnapped by Marcos so that he can use her as a hostage to blackmail Yash and Arjun.

