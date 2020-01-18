Nora Fatehi And Anam Darbar Dance To The Energetic Beats Of 'Garmi'

Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020. The movie will be a dance drama film that will also star popular actor Shraddha Kapoor, as well as dancers Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, in prominent roles. With the film's upcoming release, the makers of Street Dancer 3D recently released a brand new song from the movie, titled Garmi.

The song is also being referred to as Garmi 2.0 by fans as the new song is a remake created by the singer and composer Badshah. Recently, to promote the film, Nora Fatehi teamed up with choreographer Aadil Khan and Tiktkok star Anam Darbar to dance to the beats of Garmi 2.0.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan asks fans who did THIS step better compared to Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi and Awez Darbar groove to the awesome beats of Garmi 2.0

The original Garmi was one of the most popular dance and party songs in India. Badshah's remake, Garmi 2.0, has already enamoured fans with its amazing beats and high energy music.

The song was shared online by the makers of Street Dancer 3D back in December of 2019. Upon its release, Garmi 2.0 was immediately loved by fans and it has already started to trend among the dance community, who have posted several videos online where they dance to the music of Badshah's remix.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi spotted walking with a limp on her way to the car, says 'aaj mujhe injury hai'

Recently, Nora Fatehi decided to post her own video where she danced to the beats of Garmi. The video also featured the massively popular Tiktok star Anam Darbar, who danced alongside Nora and matched her steps with perfect rhythm.Check it out.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan vs Nora Fatehi: Who did the Garmi hook step better?

The video was choreographed by respected dancer Aadil Khan. Fans seem to love Nora and Anam's duet and many praised Anam for his fluidity during the dance as well as his expressions. The video has already amassed over 1.9 million likes on Instagram in just a few hours.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi reveals why she took 20 retakes for a sequence in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.