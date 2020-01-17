Nora Fatehi Spotted Walking With A Limp On Her Way To The Car, Says 'aaj Mujhe Injury Hai'

Nora Fatehi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which also stars actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. While she has been making the headlines for her appearances in the promotional outings for the film, the actor was spotted earlier on Thursday in the city as she made her way out of a salon. However, in a video story shared by a user on Instagram, Nora could be seen walking with a limp as she went on to tell the paps that she has an injury in the leg. The actor did not stop to pose for the camera because of the pain of the injury.

Recently, Nora Fatehi posted a video on her Instagram handle which is a BTS video from the sets of the song The Garmi Song. The actor talks about the struggle of dancing in heels as she states that she may look cute in the video but by the time she reached home, her feet hurt a lot. The videomaker while focusing on her stilettos explains that it is difficult to even walk in this kind of footwear.

Style game on point

Nora Fatehi has a major fan following for her amazing dance skills and fashion choices. The actor will be soon seen in Remo D'Souza's dance-based movie Street Dancer 3D. For a song release event a few days ago, Nora was seen sporting a trendy blue co-ord set. She opted for a long blue blazer jacket with a white crop top inside it paired with blue loose pants. She opted for white pointed stilettoes to complete her look. She went for a messy top-knot bun with the minimal makeup look. She opted for golden hoops and a golden layered neck chain that complimented her ensemble just right.

