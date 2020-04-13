Here Is Nora Fatehi And Angad Bedi's Relationship Timeline; Read Details

Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi has always managed to keep her personal life under the wraps. Her relationship with Angad Bedi had received considerable attention from the media. Read on to know more details about their relationship timeline:

ALSO READ | Angad Bedi's Net Worth Unaffected As He Continues To Support Wife Neha Dhupia

Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi’s relationship timeline

The first meet

Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi reportedly met at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s star-studded wedding. There were many videos that surfaced on the internet where they can be seen having a blast at the dance floor. Angad Bedi was seen with Nora at the wedding and the rumours started to circulate.

ALSO READ | Hook Steps Of 'Street Dancer 3D' Star Nora Fatehi You Can Try During Quarantine

Followed by several meet-ups

Since then, Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi were spotted together at several events and parties together. However, both of them remained mum about their relationship. Nora Fatehi even went on to add in an interview that nothing is going on and that Angad Bedi is one of her best friends.

Angad Bedi’s sudden marriage to Neha Dhupia

While the media was focusing on Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi, the latter went on to tie the knot with Neha Dhupia. There were no rumours of Neha and Angad being together, so the news came as a surprise to everyone. Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi then started sharing a cold vibe and reportedly haven't spoken to each other.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi's Incredible Captions To Drive Away Your Midweek Blues

While talking about her relationship with Angad Bedi in an interview a while ago, Nora Fatehi said that breakups are something that one goes through. She went on to say how she stayed broken for almost two months after her breakup. She added that during the period she had lost hope in her career as well. However, Nora Fatehi also said that now she had decided to move on from the past.

ALSO READ | Angad Bedi Supports Neha Dhupia After Roadies Controversy Refuses To Die Down

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.