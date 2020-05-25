Nora Fatehi's 'Street Dancer 3D': Check Out The Making Of 'Lagdi Lahore Di'

Nora Fatehi is one of the most beautiful dancers and an emerging actor in the Hindi film industry. She rose to fame after featuring in TV reality show Bigg Boss 9. Nora is known for her fabulous dance moves and has done many item songs in various Bollywood films. The actor was last seen on the big-screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The plot of the film revolved around a group of streetside dancers and had Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles. Apart from the storyline, the songs of the film were one of the reasons to watch the movie. Take a look at the making of Lagdi Lahore Di from the film Street Dancer 3D.

The making of Lagdi Lahore Di

The video starts with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fetehi showing off their best dancing moves. Later, Guru Randhawa, who lent his voice to this song, is seen announcing the release of the song through a video clip on various social media platforms. Later, the clip also shows how Varun Dhawan prepared himself for the song and is seen practising his amazing dance steps with his dance mentor. In the end, Tulsi Kumar, who is a well-known singer, is seen singing the song and urges her fans to listen to her new track.

All about the song Lagdi Lahore Di

The song Lagdi Lahore Di from the film Street Dancer 3D is a recreated version of Guru Randhawa’s hit 2017 Punjabi track, Lahore. The song shows Varun Dhawan practising a dance with Nora Fatehi, who portrays the role of his girlfriend in the film. The film also shows Varun getting closer to Shraddha Kapoor as the two dance together on a rooftop.

The song is rewritten by Guru with additional lyrics and is sung by Tulsi Kumar along with him. The visuals of Nora and Varun grooving on an airstrip with a plane parked is one of the best locations of the song. The song begins with Varun flirting with Shraddha and ends with a kiss between them after the two have a gruelling dance sequence.

About the film Street Dancer 3D

The Remo D’Souza directorial is about dancers from India and Pakistan who unify against all odds for a common cause. The film stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles. The film released on January 24, 2020, in 3D and 2D formats.

